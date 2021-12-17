Sky Cams
East Georgia, Georgia Southern swapping buildings

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 2:13 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - If moving from one house to another sounds hectic, imagine moving students, faculty, and a whole campus.

Crews from East Georgia College installed office computers as the school relocates from Hwy 301 South of Statesboro into Georgia Southern University’s former Continuing Education Center.

The move actually gives East Georgia more space for classrooms and gives their faculty their own offices.

While East Georgia students have traditionally had access to amenities on the Southern campus since the campus opened, this move makes the access more accessible.

“Our students, being here on the Georgia Southern campus, will have a 10-15 walk from wherever they want to be, the Henderson Library for example, versus a five mile drive,” said Jessica Williams, with East Georgia College.

Southern will start moving into East Georgia’s old home this spring.

East Georgia will start classes here for the new semester starting Jan. 10.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

