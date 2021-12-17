Family of 8 displaced by fire in Hinesville

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hinesville family of eight has been displaced when their home was damaged by fire Friday morning.

According to Hinesville Fire Department Public Information Officer, Capt. Alex Mason, the fire was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. at a residence on the 100 block of Cherokee Circle.

Mason said on arrival, fire personnel encountered a single-family home with heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the residence. It took firefighters several minute to bring the fire under control.

According to Mason, the family had exited the home safely and no injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was notified to provide assistance.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

*The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.

