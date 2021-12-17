FRIDAY | Scattered rain this morning, warm this afternoon!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Friday! It’s a gloomier morning, once again, with scattered rain roaming the area this morning. Spotty showers are possible through the morning drive with temperatures in the low to mid-60s.

Farah and Farah First Alert Live Radar...has been detecting some rain moving through the Savannah Metro and Lowcountry area this morning. Further inland, where it’s not raining, dense fog has developed and will linger through the Friday morning commute.

Fog lifts through mid-morning and the forecast features warm weather with temperatures in the 70s this afternoon.

A couple of spotty showers remain possible, but most will remain dry. Near-record warmth is forecast Saturday afternoon. Temperatures peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s between 1 and 3 p.m.

Cooler, wetter weather builds in Sunday into early next work-week. Rain coverage appears to remain scattered Sunday, followed by a mostly dry Monday and what may end up being a very wet Tuesday through early Wednesday period.

Drier, milder air builds in heading into the Christmas holiday.

Have a great day,

Cutter

