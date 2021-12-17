Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Guardians minor league catcher dies suddenly in Miami

The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami.
The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians say minor league catcher Andrés Meléndez died Thursday in Miami. He was 20. The team said Meléndez died suddenly. There was no immediate word on the cause of death. The Venezuela native began his career with Milwaukee’s organization in 2018. He spent two seasons between the Brewers’ Dominican Summer and Arizona League teams before he was acquired in a trade by Cleveland in 2019. Meléndez spent the 2021 season at Low-A Lynchburg, appearing in 73 games.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daequan Roberts
Claxton man charged with murdering girlfriend’s 10-month-old baby
Manita Nevels and her son Romell Williams
Pooler mother pleads for leads in son’s murder after gravesite vandalized
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Bulloch Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after school threat posted on social media
Security video shows two people drawing a swastika and writing slurs in a driveway in the...
Police investigating sidewalk chalk vandalisms in Savannah neighborhood
FILE — A "for rent" sign is pictured in this undated file photo. The Biden administration...
Thousands in Georgia get pre-holiday rent and utility assistance

Latest News

In this screen grab police body cam video is shown in court on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at...
Potter expected on stand as trial in Wright death nears end
Vacant Evans Co. school buildings burglarized multiple times, sheriff’s office searching for...
Vacant Evans Co. school buildings burglarized multiple times, sheriff’s office searching for juveniles
FILE - A worker passes a Dominion Voting ballot scanner while setting up a polling location at...
Delaware judge rejects Fox News motion to dismiss lawsuit
FILE - Actor Chris Noth poses for photographers upon arrival at the British Independent Film...
Chris Noth accused of sexual assaults; actor denies claims