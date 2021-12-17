How to make Crunchy French Toast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The holidays are the perfect time to try out a new recipe and eat some good food of course.

Shahin Afsharian, Executive Sous Chef at Stone and Webster Chophouse at Plant Riverside District, stopped by the Morning Break kitchen to show us how to make a delicious Christmas treat - Crunchy French Toast.

The following recipe was provided by Chef Shahin Afsharian, Stone & Webster, Plant Riverside District:

Corn Flake Crunch

Amt. Item

1 lb Crushed Corn Flakes

1 lb Quaker Oats

French Toast Batter

Amt. Item

8 oz Sugar

1 oz Cinnamon (Ground)

16 oz Cream

12 Whole Eggs

2 oz maple syrup

Method of Preparation

1. Place corn flakes and oatmeal in a bowl and mix together.

2. In another bowl, mix all the French toast batter ingredients and whisk until sugar is fully dissolved.

3. Place the sliced brioche bread inside the French toast batter and let it soak from each side for 5 seconds.

4. Cover the battered brioche with the cornflake-oatmeal mix and cover the full surface.

5. In a hot pan with melted butter, place the French toast and cook until both sides are golden brown. It usually takes about 2 minutes per side in medium heat.

6. Once the toast is nice and golden, cut in even pieces and plate.

7. Decorate with berries, powdered sugar and finish with pure maple syrup.

8. Enjoy!

