Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Kentucky death toll from tornadoes increases to 77

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s death toll from a line of tornadoes that tore through the state has increased to 77.

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that the most recent death was recorded in Lyon County.

As of Friday, the state was down to just one missing person, in Hopkins County.

Beshear says more than 1,300 state workers and National Guard members have been mobilized to areas hit by the storms.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daequan Roberts
Claxton man charged with murdering girlfriend’s 10-month-old baby
Manita Nevels and her son Romell Williams
Pooler mother pleads for leads in son’s murder after gravesite vandalized
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Bulloch Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after school threat posted on social media
An Arkansas waitress said she was fired after being told she would have to share a large tip...
This waitress was given a $2,200 tip. She was told she had to share it with other staff – then was fired.
Savannah woman claims she was swindled by event planner

Latest News

Commission, Chatham Emergency Services still working out how residents will pay for fire services
Commission, Chatham Emergency Services still working out how residents will pay for fire services
This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ghislaine Maxwell won’t testify at her sex trafficking trial; defense rests
President Joe Biden told new graduates of South Carolina State University they can do anything...
Biden to SC State grads: ‘I’m confident you’ll meet the moment’
Washington Football Team quarterback Taylor Heinicke (4) during the first half of an NFL...
Three NFL games moved due to COVID-19 outbreaks