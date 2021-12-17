Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Police: Bodies found in Virginia may link to serial killer

Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping...
Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart in the woods.(Fairfax County Police)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Police in northern Virginia say they may have uncovered evidence of a potential serial killer after finding the remains of four bodies in a wooded area.

Fairfax County police say the bodies were discovered Wednesday in a container near a shopping cart in the woods.

In a news release issued Friday, police described the bodies as evidence of a possible serial killer.

Authorities have scheduled a Friday afternoon news conference to provide further details.

Earlier this month, police in Harrisonburg charged a man from Washington, D.C. with two counts of first-degree murder after finding two bodies in a vacant lot.

It’s unclear if the suspect is connected to Wednesday’s discovery.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daequan Roberts
Claxton man charged with murdering girlfriend’s 10-month-old baby
Manita Nevels and her son Romell Williams
Pooler mother pleads for leads in son’s murder after gravesite vandalized
(Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
Bulloch Co. Sheriff’s Office makes arrest after school threat posted on social media
Security video shows two people drawing a swastika and writing slurs in a driveway in the...
Police investigating sidewalk chalk vandalisms in Savannah neighborhood
An Arkansas waitress said she was fired after being told she would have to share a large tip...
This waitress was given a $2,200 tip. She was told she had to share it with other staff – then was fired.

Latest News

FILE - Insurrections loyal to President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S....
Toughest sentence yet for Capitol rioter: More than 5 years
President Joe Biden addresses graduates of South Carolina State University on Friday.
In South Carolina, Biden pledges fight for voting rights, police reform
Roger Stone said he asserted his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination in an...
Roger Stone says he invoked 5th Amendment at Jan. 6 deposition
President Joe Biden told new graduates of South Carolina State University they can do anything...
Biden to SC State grads: ‘I’m confident you’ll meet the moment’
East Georgia, Georgia Southern swapping buildings