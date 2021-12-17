Sky Cams
Salvation Army delivers gifts, food to those in need

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An annual event to give back to those in need during the holiday season.

The Salvation Army in Savannah distributed food, toys, clothes, and gifts to thousands of local community members on Friday.

They were able to do this thanks to the help of residents who donated the items to them.

Officials with the Salvation Army say they were able to take all the love of this community and put it into people’s cars so they can have a great Christmas!

“You got so many people that love and care for their neighbors here in this area. And they do so by giving to the Salvation Army so that eventually us and our team are able to put that love into somebody’s car and to receive those hugs and receive those thanks and the handshakes and couple of tears to say that we are having a really tough year and now their Christmas is going to be awesome,” Maj. Paul Egan said.

Maj. Egan says the Salvation can’t thank the donors enough who made this possible.

