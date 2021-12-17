SPD’s TIU investigating crash that injured bicyclist

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - An early morning crash on the Bay Street viaduct that resulted in serious injuries to a bicyclist is under investigation.

According to SPD’s preliminary investigation, an SUV was traveling eastbound across the Bay Street viaduct around 12:45 a.m. Friday when a pedestrian on a skateboard attempted to cross the roadway in front of the vehicle. The driver swerved to avoid striking the skateboarder, which resulted in their SUV striking the shoulder of the roadway and overturning.

Police say another vehicle that was traveling westbound across the viaduct when this incident occurred was struck by the overturning SUV. That driver was transported to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

TIU determined the skateboarder, who was identified as 38-year-old Michael John Smith, of Savannah, was at fault for improperly crossing the roadway.

TIU continues to investigate the crash.

