Special donation brings Christmas to SAFE Shelter Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - SAFE Shelter Savannah got an extra special delivery Friday thanks to the help of some local realtors.

Providing gifts for women and their children looking to start over after being impacted by domestic violence.

“That truck gets bigger every year. It was a small pod last year, today it was a big truck,” said SAFE Shelter child advocate Jessica Scott.

A big truck full of gifts.

“Over a thousand gifts were boxed up,” said Amy Gutting, of the Savannah Board of Realtors.

For more than 25 years, the Savannah Area Board of Realtors have been making this stop at SAFE Shelter Savannah.

“It is a tradition and the realtors enjoy it. We have a lot of fun doing it,” said Savannah Board of Realtors President, Rodney Rawls.

Helping Santa fill out every child’s Christmas list.

“I saw a basketball rack come through here. That kid is going to love that basketball rack,” said Scott.

Although some of the gifts might not seem all that exciting. To those who receive them, they mean more than you can imagine.

“It gives them a chance to feel independent. They get to cook a meal at home, at their own home not at the shelter. They get to have a new microwave not a used microwave that somebody gave them,” Scott says.

These realtors giving families a firm foundation to build on.

“You can’t imagine what they’re going through, so something to help them through one of the toughest times of their lives; it’s the little things, anything we can do,” said Gutting.

In return, “all I hope they do, especially the little kids, when they open these gifts they wanted the entire year, is they let out a big scream and say, ‘Yes! I love this!’” Rawls said.

Filling homes with a little magic and a lot of love.

