U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visits Garden City Terminal

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg toured the Garden City Terminal with local, state and federal leaders to see work underway focused on easing supply chain disruptions on Friday.

The Department of Transportation is playing a role in helping the Georgia Ports Authority work through shipping congestion issues.

Talking about congestion at the Port of Savannah, Port leaders pointed out the number of vessels at anchor has gone from a high of around 30 to now single digits for the first time in months.

There’s also been a 50-percent reduction in containers sitting for long periods of time since September.

As part of a recently hashed-out strategy from the Biden Administration called the Port Action Plan, the Department of Transportation has teamed up with the Georgia Ports Authority to develop what are called “pop-up” container yards near manufacturing and distribution centers around the Port of Savannah. Those sites make it easier to move cargo across the terminal and speed up ship service.

Secretary Buttigieg talked about that collaboration today, calling GPA’s “pop-up” container sites a model for other ports around the U.S.

“I think it’s a great example of the kind of flexibility and creativity that is happening on the ground that we’re so pleased to support. Because what it means is, of course so many of those long-dwelling containers that were in the way, can be stored and distributed further inland, freeing up critical space right here. And I’m so impressed to see that already in operation,” Buttigieg said.

