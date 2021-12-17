Vacant Evans Co. school buildings burglarized multiple times, sheriff’s office searching for juveniles

CLAXTON, Ga. (WTOC) - Kids could be responsible for thousands of dollars of damage to one of the oldest buildings in Evans County.

This all happened right next to a new police department under construction.

“It’s not only disappointing that you destroyed public property. You destroyed something that’s been part of the county for 100 years. It’s disheartening,” said Dr. Marty Waters, Superintendent of Evans County Schools.

The original Evans County School building was the third vandalized property owned by the district. It happened months after the old high school was burglarized twice.

“The last few months, I wish I knew. I wish we could pin point it. In some situations, we’re very certain that parents are not adequately supervising their children during the day and especially during the evening at night. It takes a community and we need parents to be parents,” said Dr. Waters.

He said what makes this burglary even worse is that this building is historic.

“This building was built in 1921 and occupied in 1922 so it’s a 100 years old.”

The sheriff’s office said the vandalism of all the buildings costs thousands of dollars. Walking through the building… the vandals left a lot of destroyed property.

“This building and down that long hallway, they’ve just busted the safety glass out.”

Messages were written in chalk all over doors and chalkboards, but there were no cameras to catch them.

“Just pure meanness or devilment as my mother, father would say,” said Dr. Waters. “It’s very disappointing.”

The school system says they have plans to restore this building for community events and possibly a museum… so the damages will now be a part of that project.

“This too, will be resolved and we’re going to move forward and it will be even better than it has been in the past. We’re going to bring to justice those that are responsible.”

The sheriff’s office did arrest and charge a juvenile for the first two burglaries. Sheriff Mac Edwards said they’re still looking for the recent burglars but they think juveniles are also responsible.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.