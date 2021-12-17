Sky Cams
Woman charged with strong-arm robbery of Salvation Army kettle volunteer in Beaufort

Latoya Washington
Latoya Washington(Beaufort Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 7:27 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department is investigating a robbery involving a Salvation Army donation kettle.

It happened on Wednesday at the Belk on Robert Smalls Parkway. Officers say 34-year-old Latoya Washington, of Seabrook, walked up to a volunteer, yelled at her, and then smashed the donation kettle and took the money. When the volunteer attempted to prevent the theft, Washington shoved her to the ground and fled with money taken from the kettle.

Police say an alert citizen driving by the incident followed Washington as she fled into the nearby Walmart where she was subsequently located by officers and arrested. 

Washington was charged with strong-arm robbery and transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center without incident.

