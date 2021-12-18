Sky Cams
A cold front brings in showers ahead of a cool down!

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After a warm afternoon with temperatures near 80 degrees, we’ll see temperatures return to the 60s after sunset.

Cloud cover will increase this evening as a cold front approaches us from the west. Rain chances increase early Sunday morning as a weakening line of showers moves toward the coast. In addition to showers, patchy fog will be around overnight into the early morning hours. If you have plans to be on the roads, give yourself extra time to get where you are going!

Sunday Tybee Tides:  7.5′ 7:58AM I 0.6′ 2:30PM I 6.7′ 8:21PM

Temperatures only fall to the lower 60s Sunday morning, which is what our normal high temperature is for this time of the year! We’ll continue to see spotty showers move toward the coast through the morning, lingering into the afternoon. There will be pockets of heavier rain, but accumulations should remain under a quarter of an inch. The cold front will clear the coast during the afternoon, bringing in a northwesterly wind that will filter in cooler air Sunday night into Monday morning.

A Small Craft Advisory will be in effect from 6PM Sunday to 4PM Wednesday as this storm systems moves overhead. Northerly winds of 15 to 25 knots are possible, along with 4 to 7 foot waves.

You’ll want to dust off your jacket before heading out the door Monday morning. Temperatures return to the mid 40s for Savannah behind the cold front, with slightly cooler air expected for inland communities. It will actually feel like December on Monday, with highs only in the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Most of the day will remain dry, but we will see moisture move in from the south late Monday into Tuesday.

Tuesday looks like the wettest day out of the next week, with widespread rain likely along with temperatures only in the mid 50s. If you can, set out your rain gear and plan extra time to get where you are going!

Showers linger overnight into Wednesday morning, with lows once again in the low to mid 40s at sunrise. The coastal low causing the rain will move offshore Wednesday, allowing warmer and drier air to build back in to close out the week. That’s good news for folks traveling for Christmas!

Christmas Eve looks dry with morning lows in the lower 40s and highs in the upper 60s. Christmas doesn’t look bad either! We’ll start our day in the upper 40s and end up near 70 degrees in the afternoon. Stay tuned for updates!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

