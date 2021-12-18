Hinesville police officer escapes injuries after suspect fires at him

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Hinesville police officer narrowly escaped being injured when a suspect accused of breaking and entering into vehicles fired at him missing the officer by centimeters.

According to Hinesville Police Chief, Loyld Slater officers James Riddick and Christan Roberts were performing off duty security at a local nightspot on E.G. Miles Parkway and Elaine St. when they spotted a man allegedly breaking into vehicles in the area around 1:30am Saturday. Two officers gave chase when the suspect fled eventually capturing him causing a brief scuffle while he was being handcuffed.

As Riddick and Roberts were bringing the suspect to his feet the man allegedly was able to reach a weapon he had found in one of the vehicles he had broken into firing it once at Riddick striking his pants leg missing him by centimeters according to Slater.

The suspect, Jason Wilkerson, 23 from Glennville, has been charged with aggravated assault against a police officer and is currently in the Liberty County jail.

*The Coastal News Service contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.