Vidalia Police investigates Friday night shooting

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night.

Police say around 9 p.m. they were called to the area of Thompson Street and West Jenkins Street in regards to multiple gun shots heard.

While on the way officers were told by Toombs County E-911 that a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound was found near Tammy’s Do Drop LLC.

The man was taken to the hospital.

If you have any information on this incident you’re asked to call the Vidalia Police Department.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.