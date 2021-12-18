Sky Cams
Vidalia Police investigates Friday night shooting

The Vidalia Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night.(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 8:45 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Vidalia Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Friday night.

Police say around 9 p.m. they were called to the area of Thompson Street and West Jenkins Street in regards to multiple gun shots heard.

While on the way officers were told by Toombs County E-911 that a 21-year-old man with a gunshot wound was found near Tammy’s Do Drop LLC.

The man was taken to the hospital.

If you have any information on this incident you’re asked to call the Vidalia Police Department.

Woman arrested after robbing Beaufort Salvation Army holiday kettle
Commission, Chatham Emergency Services still working out how residents will pay for fire services
Chatham County commissioners, delegation discuss 2022 legislative goals
