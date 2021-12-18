Woman arrested after robbing Beaufort Salvation Army holiday kettle

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - A woman robbed a Salvation Army holiday kettle in Beaufort just weeks before Christmas.

But even this violent act can’t kill the holiday spirit. The Beaufort Police Department says the suspect smashed the kettle, pushed the volunteer, stole the money that had been donated throughout the day and fled - all in broad daylight.

“I’ve worked here for 18 years and this is the first I’ve heard of, in the city of Beaufort or anywhere, this happening,” said George Erdel, Public Information Officer Beaufort P.D.

A Salvation Army volunteer, who is working in the same shopping center where the violent attack happened, expressed her shock following the theft. It happened on Wednesday at the Belk on Robert Smalls Parkway.

Officers say 34-year-old Latoya Washington, of Seabrook, walked up to a volunteer, yelled at her, and then smashed the donation kettle and took the money. When the volunteer attempted to prevent the theft, Washington shoved her to the ground and fled with money taken from the kettle.

She was caught later that day and charged with strong-arm robbery. The city’s police department explains what could have motivated the crime.

“Obviously you would have to be at least somewhat in a desperate frame of mind for whatever reason to do something like that in broad daylight in front of tons of witnesses.”

But one Grinch isn’t stealing Christmas.

“It is crazy but I never worry because I always trust,” said Salvation Army volunteer Sylvia Bobian.

Sylvia has been doing this for over 20 years, through good times and bad.

“I might be going through my problems or things that I’m going through but when I see a smiling face, and Beaufort County’s very special.”

Tonight, it was nothing but laughter and donations.

Erdel also said a civilian followed the suspect while she attempted to flee the scene on Wednesday, and that helped lead to her arrest.

