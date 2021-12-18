Wreaths for Warriors honors fallen soldiers at Fort Stewart

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Stewart held its 15th annual Wreaths for Warriors walk Saturday afternoon.

Volunteers and military families draped each Crape Myrtle with a wreath by the name of a fallen 3rd Infantry Division soldier.

There were 16 Gold Star families at the ceremony, including relatives of Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe, who posthumously received the Congressional Medal of Honor at the White House earlier this week.

”That moment felt like, I think I equated it to winning the Florida lottery. It was a moment that happens only once in a lifetime. It’s that wild moment,” said Kasinal Cashe White, sister of Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe.

By the end of Saturday’s ceremony, all 469 trees had a wreath at the base to honor the soldier.

