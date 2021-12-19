BCSO investigates stabbing on St. Helena Island

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a stabbing on St. Helena Island.

Police say the incident happened Sunday afternoon.

Officials say they received a report of a stabbing outside of the Tiger Express on Sea Island Parkway.

Deputies say following the stabbing, a wounded man, described as a Caucasian male, 5′08″, wearing blue pants and a long-sleeved white shirt, ran into a wooded area.

BCSO deputies, K-9s and the Aviation Unit are searching near the area of Sea Island Parkway and Polowana Road for the man.

Officials say there does not appear to be a public safety threat, as the subject who reportedly stabbed the man was located near the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing are being investigated.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

