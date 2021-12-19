BCSO issues BOLO for missing mom, infant son

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a missing mom and her infant son.

Police say family members of 24-year-old Desarae Jett reported her and her infant son, Kylo, missing and endangered Saturday night.

Desarae, who is from Lady’s Island, left a family member’s residence on Sam Doyle Drive, St. Helena Island with Kylo and the family has been unable to reach her.

At the time she left the residence, Desarae was upset; the family is concerned for her and Kylo’s safety.

Desarae is believed to be traveling in a white 2007 Ford Explorer with South Carolina license plate TVR520; she and Kylo may be in the Beaufort area.

The missing mom is believed to be traveling in this white 2007 Ford Explorer with South Carolina license plate TVR52. (The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

