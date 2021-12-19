Cooler, drier air filters in to start off the week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A few sprinkles linger this evening, but cooler and drier air is beginning to filter in.

Cloud cover holds as temperatures drop into the 50s after dinner with a noticeable northwesterly breeze.

A Small Craft Advisory will be in effect through 4PM Wednesday as as a coastal low passes by. Northerly winds of 15 to 25 knots are possible, along with 4 to 7 foot waves.

You’ll want to dust off your jacket before heading out the door Monday morning. Temperatures return to the mid 40s for Savannah behind the cold front, with slightly cooler air expected for inland communities.

It will actually feel like December on Monday, with highs only in the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies. Most of the day will remain dry, but we will see moisture move in from the south late Monday into Tuesday.

Tuesday looks like the wettest day out of the next week, with widespread rain likely along with temperatures only in the mid 50s. If you can, set out your rain gear and plan extra time to get where you are going!

Showers linger overnight into Wednesday morning, with lows once again in the low to mid 40s at sunrise. The coastal low causing the rain will move offshore Wednesday, allowing warmer and drier air to build back in to close out the week. That’s good news for folks traveling for Christmas!

Christmas Eve looks dry with morning lows in the lower 40s and highs in the upper 60s. Christmas doesn’t look bad either! We’ll start our day in the upper 40s and end up near 70 degrees in the afternoon. Stay tuned for updates!

- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

