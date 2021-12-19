Former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson Passes Away at 76

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Johnny Isakson, a Georgia Republican who embodied an old-school kind of congenial politics and served the state in the U.S. Senate for nearly 15 years, has died at the age of 76.

Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement that “Georgia has lost one of its greatest statesmen, and a servant leader dedicated to making his state and country better than he found it.”

Read my full statement on the passing of U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson below: pic.twitter.com/RS9Cw3gxM3 — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) December 19, 2021

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff said in a statement: “Senator Isakson was a statesman who served Georgia with honor. He put his state and his country ahead of self and party, and his great legacy endures. Alisha and I will keep Dianne and the Isakson family in our prayers.”

Isakson served in elected office for more than four decades, in the Georgia State House, the Georgia State Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives and most recently in the U.S. Senate, where he served for 15 years. During his third term as U.S. Senator, he was forced into retirement in December 2019 due to advancing Parkinson’s disease.

Isakson had been battling Parkinson’s Disease for more than a half decade, revealing his diagnosis in 2015. He stepped down from his Senate seat with two years to go in his term, at the end of 2019, as the illness took its toll physically.

Following his retirement from the U.S. Senate, Isakson dedicated his life to raising awareness and funding for research related to neurocognitive diseases including Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s and related dementia through The Isakson Initiative. The nonprofit was developed as a continuation of Senator Isakson’s lifelong commitment to public service and his dedication to remaining a champion for advancements in biomedical research and development.

“We are grateful for everyone’s prayers as we mourn the loss of our father,” said Isakson’s oldest son, John Isakson.

Isakson was days shy of his 77th birthday.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.