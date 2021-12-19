Sky Cams
Lanes of Abercorn Street closed near DeRenne Avenue due to crash

(WPTA)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 6:59 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All lanes of Abercorn Street are closed between DeRenne Avenue and Lee Boulevard due to a crash, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

In a tweet, SPD states that Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is handling the crash.

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route as the road is expected to be closed for a few hours.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

