Lanes of Abercorn Street closed near DeRenne Avenue due to crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - All lanes of Abercorn Street are closed between DeRenne Avenue and Lee Boulevard due to a crash, according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD).

In a tweet, SPD states that Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is handling the crash.

Drivers are encouraged to seek an alternate route as the road is expected to be closed for a few hours.

