Local groups collecting supplies for Kentucky tornado victims

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A week before Christmas, victims are still recovering from deadly tornadoes.

People are packing U-Hauls and trucks full of supplies to take to some of the hardest hit areas. Two men are leading efforts to give back while communities try to rebuild.

“I imagine that just two weeks before Christmas, these houses were full of Christmas gifts and everyone was ready to celebrate with their families and this monstrous storm just comes through and takes everything away,” said Officer Jason Zimmerman with the Savannah Police Department’s Eastside Precinct.

The “Quad-State Tornado” ripped across the South and Midwest –– one of the hardest hit towns, Mayfield Kentucky.

Marc Pack owns HalleluYAH Restoration in Bloomingdale. After seeing the damage, he realized they needed to do something immediately.

”My estimator, Joe, has family out in that direction. He was pretty much gonna head that way already for the holidays,” Pack said.

So he got his family and staff on board.

“I can’t imagine what those families are going through right now and if that was my family what would I feel?” said Marc’s daughter Kiya Pack.

HalleluYAH Restoration put the call out for donations on their Facebook Page, but they still need enough to fill a truck, trailer and U-Haul to Mayfield.

”You know, it’s not my direct community that I’m used to serving, but I love the community so much and they’ve done so much to help me. I know that we’ll do a good job of getting what we can,” the store owner said.

The Pack’s drive still has a few days to collect, but some people are loading up supplies as soon as tomorrow. Officer Jason Zimmerman with the Savannah Police Department’s Eastside Precinct is taking his family down to Dawson Springs, Kentucky.

”We knew we had to do more than just the normal and we felt that little whisper talking to us that we just needed to go,” said Officer Zimmerman.

He said towns like Dawson Springs have less attention and resources so with the help of SPD and Compassion Christian Church, they’re doing what they can.

”Put it in the hands of God and I know he’ll multiply it more than we can imagine,” he said.

Officer Zimmerman will pick up supplies from SPD Headquarters at 2:30pm on Sunday. If you have any questions email jzimmerman@savannahga.gov.

They’re collecting non-perishable supplies, home health equipment, blankets and hygiene items.

HalleluYAH Restoration will be collecting supplies until Wednesday. The store’s address is 2667 US-80.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.