Teen shot after gunfire at Hinesville apartment complex

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 19, 2021 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
HINEVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A teenager is hurt after gunfire erupted in a Hinesville apartment complex Saturday night.

Hinesville police responded to a report of multiple gunshots in the Pineland Square Apartments around 11 p.m.

When officers arrived they discovered a male teenager suffering from a gunshot wound, and several cars struck by bullets and shell casing scattered on the roadway.

The teen was taken to Willowbrook Plaza located on E.G Miles Parkway where an emergency medical helicopter landed to transport him to a local hospital.

His condition is not known at this time.

