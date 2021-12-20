Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Abrams seeks national voting rights action before 2022 race

FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as...
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as they wait for former President Barack Obama to arrive and speak at a campaign rally for Biden at Turner Field in Atlanta. Abrams is expected to make another gubernatorial run in 2022. Boosted by President Biden's win and two U.S. Senate victories, high-profile Democratic candidates in Georgia are running for statewide office in a way unseen in years. Seven sitting Democratic lawmakers have already declared candidacies for one of Georgia’s eight statewide offices — a full nine months away from the 2022 qualifying deadline. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 9:23 AM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Democrat Stacey Abrams is calling on Congress to act on voting rights as she launches a second bid to become Georgia’s governor.

Abrams tells The Associated Press that Democrats need to override Republican opposition to new federal voting guarantees by changing Senate filibuster rules to allow action.

She says that otherwise, the danger is too great that other states will follow Georgia’s lead in adopting voting restrictions.

Abrams said in the Thursday interview that she sees a path to victory in Georgia despite the law.

She’s criticizing Republican Gov. Brian Kemp for a lax approach to the COVID-19 pandemic and failing to expand Medicaid.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in crash on I-95 near Bryan, Liberty county line
GSP confirms a black Jeep hit two pedestrians who were in the roadway near the intersection of...
GSP investigating after 2 pedestrians hit, killed on Abercorn Street
Rashiid Wright
Suspect charged with murder for deadly shooting on West Congress Street in early December
A man was injured in a shooting Monday morning on Scarborough Street in Savannah.
SPD investigates morning shooting on Scarborough Street
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery
Juror selection pool widened to 43 Georgia counties in federal case against Ahmaud Arbery killers

Latest News

Chatham County commissioners, delegation discuss 2022 legislative goals
Rep. Mace wants testing to stop on monkeys from Lowcountry island
Chatham County delegation meets to discuss issues, goals
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as...
Stacey Abrams announces campaign for governor in Ga.’s 2022 election
Absentee request deadline trips voters under new Georgia law