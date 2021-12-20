Sky Cams
Early morning tremor rattles South Carolina’s Lowcountry

earthquake measures(WVLT)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:23 AM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. - Experts reported an earthquake in the Lowcountry on Monday morning.

The 1.1 magnitude earthquake hit just before 7 a.m. 8.6 miles of Summerville, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The earthquake had a depth of 1.25 miles.

The area is one of the most seismically active parts of South Carolina.

About 70 percent of earthquakes in South Carolina occur in the Coastal Plain and most are clustered around three areas west and north of Charleston: Ravenel-Adams Run-Hollywood, Middleton Place-Summerville and Bowman.

Historically, there have been a couple of big earthquakes in the state in the past century and a half:

  • Charleston earthquake of 1886: 9:51 p.m. on Aug. 1886. Estimated magnitude of 7.6. Many of Charleston’s brick and masonry buildings crumbled.
  • Union County earthquake of 1913: Jan. 1, 1913, at 1:28 p.m. near the town of Union in Union County with an estimated magnitude of 5.5.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

