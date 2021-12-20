Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

FAA approves license for spaceport in Camden County; launches still require permit

(Camden County, Ga.)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a license for Camden County to operate the Spaceport Camden site.

An important note is that the license only allows the county to start operating the site as a potential launch location. Any actual rocket launches will require their own permit.

A statement the FAA sent Monday said, in part, “After completing an environmental and safety review, the FAA is issuing a license for Spaceport Camden in Georgia. This license does not authorize a single launch.”

WTOC is working on more details to this story and will keep you updated.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GSP confirms a black Jeep hit two pedestrians who were in the roadway near the intersection of...
GSP investigating after 2 pedestrians hit, killed on Abercorn Street
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they have found 24-year-old Desarae Jett and her...
UPDATE: BCSO finds mom, infant son unharmed
Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., joined by Rep. Buddy Carter R-Ga., left, leads a meeting with the...
Former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson Passes Away at 76
Two killed in crash on I-95 near Bryan, Liberty county line
A teenager is hurt after gunfire erupted in a Hinesville apartment complex Saturday night.
Teen shot after gunfire at Hinesville apartment complex

Latest News

GSU’s continuing education classes will have new home after building swap with East Georgia
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 is a First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold, breezy washout of a Tuesday in the forecast
Suspect charged with murder for deadly shooting on West Congress Street in early December
Ernesto Pelayo,
Police say man runs down brother-in-law after Ga. party fight