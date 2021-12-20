Sky Cams
First Alert Weather Day: Cold, breezy washout of a Tuesday in the forecast

By Cutter Martin
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:33 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A cold front moved through the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry Sunday evening; much chillier air and a brisk wind has returned to the area behind it.

The front has shifted south and is draped along the Florida Peninsula Monday morning. An approaching wave of low pressure will ride along the front over the next 36-hours and pass just south of our area Tuesday and early Wednesday.

Rain showers will begin to build in from the south after sunset this evening.

Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day; plan on widespread persistent rain that could slow your commute, delays errands. Rain may be heavy enough in a few spots to cause minor street flooding, particularly between mid-morning and mid-afternoon Tuesday.

Rainfall will average between 1″and 2″. A few neighborhoods could see up to 3″, or so. The risk of severe weather is near zero, but a few rumbles of thunder are possible. Rain shifts offshore Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Sunshine returns during the day Wednesday.

Track rain and be alerted to its arrival in the WTOC Weather App.

