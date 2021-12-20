Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

GSU’s continuing education classes will have new home after building swap with East Georgia

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Two higher education campuses in Statesboro will swap locations for at least part of their schools.

While East Georgia State College moves from Highway 301 on to the Georgia Southern campus, GSU prepares to move its Continuing Education Center to the building on Hwy 301.

University officials say they could not have asked for a better fit if they’d built something from the ground up.

Administrators from both schools started planning the swap three years ago. Georgia Southern’s provost says the building will need only a little modification to house classes or large gatherings and gives easier access to the people who take short-term courses through this part of the university.

“Continuing Ed. students are not your typical 18-22 year olds. Many of them come from communities across SE Georgia. This is easy access for them. They don’t have to worry about getting onto campus and off campus and worrying about parking,” GSU Provost Dr. Carl Reiber said.

Georgia Southern will use temporary space on its campus for Continuing Ed while the work here starts.

They hope to start the renovations next month and be moved in ready to go by late April or May.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GSP confirms a black Jeep hit two pedestrians who were in the roadway near the intersection of...
GSP investigating after 2 pedestrians hit, killed on Abercorn Street
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they have found 24-year-old Desarae Jett and her...
UPDATE: BCSO finds mom, infant son unharmed
Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., joined by Rep. Buddy Carter R-Ga., left, leads a meeting with the...
Former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson Passes Away at 76
Two killed in crash on I-95 near Bryan, Liberty county line
A teenager is hurt after gunfire erupted in a Hinesville apartment complex Saturday night.
Teen shot after gunfire at Hinesville apartment complex

Latest News

Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 is a First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold, breezy washout of a Tuesday in the forecast
FAA approves license for spaceport in Camden County; launches still require permit
Suspect charged with murder for deadly shooting on West Congress Street in early December
Ernesto Pelayo,
Police say man runs down brother-in-law after Ga. party fight