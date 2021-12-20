GSU’s continuing education classes will have new home after building swap with East Georgia

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Two higher education campuses in Statesboro will swap locations for at least part of their schools.

While East Georgia State College moves from Highway 301 on to the Georgia Southern campus, GSU prepares to move its Continuing Education Center to the building on Hwy 301.

University officials say they could not have asked for a better fit if they’d built something from the ground up.

Administrators from both schools started planning the swap three years ago. Georgia Southern’s provost says the building will need only a little modification to house classes or large gatherings and gives easier access to the people who take short-term courses through this part of the university.

“Continuing Ed. students are not your typical 18-22 year olds. Many of them come from communities across SE Georgia. This is easy access for them. They don’t have to worry about getting onto campus and off campus and worrying about parking,” GSU Provost Dr. Carl Reiber said.

Georgia Southern will use temporary space on its campus for Continuing Ed while the work here starts.

They hope to start the renovations next month and be moved in ready to go by late April or May.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.