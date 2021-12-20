Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Interest in COVID-19 testing, boosters rising as holiday travel continues

By Mariah Congedo
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the next few days, many of you will be getting on a plane or in the car to go visit with friends and family for the holiday weekend.

Josh Greeson, a pharmacist at Pooler Pharmacy, said they have been busy with COVID-19 testing and boosters; and they expect this to be the case even after the holidays.

Greeson said the pharmacy saw a peak in interest from people eager to get the vaccine after news of the delta variant. Then, starting around Thanksgiving, the pharmacy saw an increase in people coming to get their boosters to travel. He said it’s been steady since.

Over the last few weeks, Greeson said they’ve also given a lot of COVID tests. Even though they’re not testing as many people as they once were, they still test about 10 people each day.

Greeson said this week that number could go up, though.

“We have a lot of folks that are interested in finding a test, whether it be just for safety or required by the companies that they’re traveling with or the areas they’re going to. Whether it be out of the country or not,” he said.

Amy Phillips got her booster vaccine and said it’s very important that she got it before the holiday weekend. She says this is because of her grandchildren and relatives who depend on her to do, what she says, is the right thing to do.

“I feel safer, and I feel more comfortable being around my family and my friends and stuff knowing that I’ve done my part to try to get ahold of this,” Phillips said.

Greeson said this year, compared to last year, they’ve also seen several flu cases. He said as people do get together for the holidays it’s important to take all the necessary precautions to stay safe and healthy.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in crash on I-95 near Bryan, Liberty county line
GSP confirms a black Jeep hit two pedestrians who were in the roadway near the intersection of...
GSP investigating after 2 pedestrians hit, killed on Abercorn Street
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they have found 24-year-old Desarae Jett and her...
UPDATE: BCSO finds mom, infant son unharmed
Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., joined by Rep. Buddy Carter R-Ga., left, leads a meeting with the...
Former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson Passes Away at 76
A man was injured in a shooting Monday morning on Scarborough Street in Savannah.
SPD investigates morning shooting on Scarborough Street

Latest News

Interest in COVID-19 testing, boosters rising as holiday travel continues
Interest in COVID-19 testing, boosters rising as holiday travel continues
Memorial Health, Savannah, Ga.
Memorial Health doctor says holiday gatherings could cause increase in COVID cases
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says all three of the first...
State’s first 3 omicron variant cases have mild symptoms, health dept. says
Chatham Area Transit on W. Oglethorpe Avenue in Savannah.
CAT giving away 10 free rides to vaccinated customers throughout December