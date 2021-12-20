Interest in COVID-19 testing, boosters rising as holiday travel continues

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the next few days, many of you will be getting on a plane or in the car to go visit with friends and family for the holiday weekend.

Josh Greeson, a pharmacist at Pooler Pharmacy, said they have been busy with COVID-19 testing and boosters; and they expect this to be the case even after the holidays.

Greeson said the pharmacy saw a peak in interest from people eager to get the vaccine after news of the delta variant. Then, starting around Thanksgiving, the pharmacy saw an increase in people coming to get their boosters to travel. He said it’s been steady since.

Over the last few weeks, Greeson said they’ve also given a lot of COVID tests. Even though they’re not testing as many people as they once were, they still test about 10 people each day.

Greeson said this week that number could go up, though.

“We have a lot of folks that are interested in finding a test, whether it be just for safety or required by the companies that they’re traveling with or the areas they’re going to. Whether it be out of the country or not,” he said.

Amy Phillips got her booster vaccine and said it’s very important that she got it before the holiday weekend. She says this is because of her grandchildren and relatives who depend on her to do, what she says, is the right thing to do.

“I feel safer, and I feel more comfortable being around my family and my friends and stuff knowing that I’ve done my part to try to get ahold of this,” Phillips said.

Greeson said this year, compared to last year, they’ve also seen several flu cases. He said as people do get together for the holidays it’s important to take all the necessary precautions to stay safe and healthy.

