Jamie Ertle’s Monday WX Forecast 12-20-21

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Winter has come a day early with temperatures this afternoon in the upper 40s! Just a couple cities have 50° today including Beaufort And St. Simons. You can thank or blame a thick layer of stratus; no rain yet as cool dry High pressure is still in control. Changes are coming tonight as a coastal storm aka low pressure will give us rain tonight through at least Wednesday afternoon. It’s a First Alert Weather Day due to potential heavy rain for the morning commute lingering into the evening commute.

Tonight light to moderate rain will spread in from south to north. The greatest chance of rain will be along I-16 and south. You may pick up 1/4 to 1/3 of inch rain through Daybreak Tuesday. Temperatures should remain steady through the night and morning with wake up temps in the low 40s.

The low is expected to be over the northeast Gulf of Mexico Tuesday morning, moving quickly to the northeast and passing off our coast Tuesday afternoon or evening. High pressure will then build in from the west Wednesday night. An additional 1-2 inches are expected during day Tuesday. The showers should gradually dissipate from southwest to northeast Tuesday night. As for temperatures, the combination of northeast winds ushering in colder air along with the aforementioned conditions will yield high temperatures well below normal on Tuesday, think low 50s.

Wednesday: 41/60 with a 20% chance of morning showers with clearing morning clouds to a sunny afternoon cool afternoon.

Thursday: 38/64 and sunny

Christmas Eve Day will be near 70° and Christmas Day will be in the low 70s away from the beaches with a mix of sun and clouds.

