Local lawmakers, colleagues, remember former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Former Georgia Senator Johnny Isakson passed away at 76 years old.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp made the announcement Sunday morning shortly after Isakson’s death.

Isakson was re-elected to a third term on the U.S. Senate in 2016.

He resigned mid-term at the end of 2019 because of worsening health from Parkinson’s disease.

Isakson died just days ahead of his 77th birthday. The late senator’s friends and colleagues shared memories of him Sunday night.

Many of them said Isakson was known for working with everyone, regardless of political affiliation.

“He was one of my political mentors,” said U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter (R-1st District). “He was one that I always looked up to and really one that I always wanted to emulate.”

Rep. Carter said Isakson was a statesmen mainly because it was always about the people he served. A memory he’ll always hold onto is Isakson’s farewell speech and a special tribute from the late Rep. John Lewis.

“Johnny got up or tried to get up to give John an embrace and I remember John Lewis saying, ‘no my friend, stay where you are I’ll come to you’. To see two great Georgians, two great Americans, who were both freedom fighters....wow. That’s something that will stay etched in my memory forever.”

Sen. Lester Jackson said Isakson knew part of caring for his people meant working together.

“Just an all-around good guy. A guy that didn’t use titles. He called you by your first name,” said Jackson.

Isakso even mentored his son.

“That’s gonna be something we cherish. The time that he not only allowed me to work with him, but he also invited my family in too,” he said.

Jackson’s son interned for Isakson three years ago in Washington D.C.

“Even though he was busy all day running around, he took the time to talk to me one-on-one,” said Lester Isakson IV.

Jackson said even though they all knew the senator was slowing down, he never stopped serving.

“He’s going to be remembered as a legend in Georgia,” he said.

Mayor Van Johnson echoed the same memories.

We are saddened at the loss of a true Georgia public servant, Senator Johnny Isakson, who was the only Georgian ever to have been elected to the state House, state Senate and both chambers of Congress. He represented Georgia and Savannah with class and dignity and was not afraid to work across political lines to get things done for the benefit of Georgians. May his memory be a blessing and his service be remembered.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.