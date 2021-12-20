Memorial Health doctor says holiday gatherings could cause increase in COVID cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Over the next few weeks people will be gathering to celebrate Christmas and the new year, so health officials say they want people to be mindful of others as we are still in a pandemic and the omicron variant spreads.

Dr. Stephen Thacker at Memorial Health says if we don’t follow the guidance that we know helps slow the spread then we will have an increase in the number of cases as we come into 2022.

“Our individual actions create risk and can impact the wellness and the livelihood of others,” Dr. Thacker said.

Memorial Health’s Pediatric Infectious Disease Specialist, Dr. Stephen Thacker says this is what he hopes people remember as they gather to celebrate for the holidays.

“I’m certainly hopeful that we can avoid any large surge experience, but what is becoming more clear is that this omicron variant is easier to spread from person-to-person.”

Dr. Thacker says as people head to the airport or get in their cars to visit family and friends, there are some strategies they can take to prepare for a safe trip. Among several things, he says they can get the vaccine or the booster and, if it’s possible, consider a mini quarantine before traveling.

“Focus on just, kind of, staying in the household for about three days prior to my travel. Especially if I’m traveling to a loved one who may be at a high risk for a poor outcome from COVID-19.”

Dr. Thacker says it’s safe to assume we could see a surge following the holidays because of previous trends. The question is, he says, how high the rise in cases could be. He says, regardless, the hospital is prepared.

“Memorial, like many other health systems, has learned how to provide care through these pandemics. So, we remain in a state of readiness.”

About two to three weeks after a holiday is when, Dr. Thacker says, they will see the effects of how people chose to celebrate - safely or not.

“Actions we take locally really do influence what it feels like in our local health systems. It influences how many people have to be out quarantining for work.”

Dr. Thacker says regardless of vaccination status, it’s important that people still follow all the guidelines to stay safe and healthy this holiday season.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.