Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Men convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery to appear in federal court Monday for pre-trial hearing

From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery(WRDW)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - The three men facing federal hate crime charges for the killing of Ahmaud Arbery are expected to appear in court Monday.

A pre-trial hearing is set for 10 a.m. at the federal courthouse in Brunswick.

Father and son Gregory and Travis McMichael, as well as William Roddie Bryan Jr., all face a number of federal charges that include interference with Arbery’s rights based on his race and color, attempted kidnapping, and using a firearm in relation to a crime of violence.

Last month, a Glynn County jury convicted all three men for the murder of Arbery - a 25-year- old Black man. Arbery was chased by the men and shot while jogging through a Brunswick area neighborhood on Feb. 23, 2020.

The federal trial for the three defendants is set to begin on Feb. 7, 2022.

Ahmaud Arbery Case

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GSP confirms a black Jeep hit two pedestrians who were in the roadway near the intersection of...
GSP investigating fatal pedestrian crash on Abercorn Street
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they have found 24-year-old Desarae Jett and her...
UPDATE: BCSO finds mom, infant son unharmed
Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., joined by Rep. Buddy Carter R-Ga., left, leads a meeting with the...
Former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson Passes Away at 76
A teenager is hurt after gunfire erupted in a Hinesville apartment complex Saturday night.
Teen shot after gunfire at Hinesville apartment complex
A Hinesville police officer narrowly escaped being injured when a suspect fired at him missing...
Hinesville police officer escapes injuries after suspect fires at him

Latest News

A man was injured in a shooting Monday morning on Scarborough Street in Savannah.
SPD investigates morning shooting on Scarborough Street
GSP confirms a black Jeep hit two pedestrians who were in the roadway near the intersection of...
GSP investigating fatal pedestrian crash on Abercorn Street
Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., meets with his staff in his office on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Local lawmakers, colleagues, remember former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson
Former Sen. Johnny Isakson (R-Ga.) died Sunday at the age of 76.
Georgia lawmakers remember former Sen. Johnny Isakson