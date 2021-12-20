Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

MONDAY | Colder, cloudier weather ahead of Tuesday washout

*
*(wtoc)
By Cutter Martin
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 4:46 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Monday! Temperatures are much chillier this morning; falling in the 40s area-wide through sunrise. It feels even colder with a persistent breeze factored in.

Cloud cover is increasing from south, to north, this morning ahead of our next storm system. Temperatures peak in the low to mid-50s around the Savannah Metro. Keep a jacket around through the afternoon.

Rain builds in this evening and Tuesday is forecast to be a washout. Persistent train, breezy winds and cold temperatures are in the forecast. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. While severe weather is not in the forecast, the persistent nature of the rain will have you adjusting plans; Christmas shopping and light-looking plans.

Most folks will pick-up more than one-half inch of rain and a few spots could see more than two inches; mainly along and east of the I-95 corridor by the time it wraps-up Wednesday morning.

Clearer weather builds in Wednesday as chilly conditions linger.

We’ll wake up to temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s Thursday morning ahead of a warming trend. Christmas Eve and Christmas day afternoons feature temperatures in the lower 70s in Savannah.

A warming trend continues in the few days after Christmas.

Have a wonderful day,

Cutter

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GSP confirms a black Jeep hit two pedestrians who were in the roadway at the intersection of...
GSP investigating fatal pedestrian crash on Abercorn Street
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they have found 24-year-old Desarae Jett and her...
UPDATE: BCSO finds mom, infant son unharmed
Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., joined by Rep. Buddy Carter R-Ga., left, leads a meeting with the...
Former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson Passes Away at 76
A teenager is hurt after gunfire erupted in a Hinesville apartment complex Saturday night.
Teen shot after gunfire at Hinesville apartment complex
A Hinesville police officer narrowly escaped being injured when a suspect fired at him missing...
Hinesville police officer escapes injuries after suspect fires at him

Latest News

First Alert Weather
Cooler, drier air filters in to start off the week!
Cooler ahead of rain on Tuesday!
Andrew's Sunday night forecast 12.19
First Alert Weather
Showers move through ahead of our cold front!
Damp and warm Sunday ahead of a cool Monday
Andrew's Saturday night forecast 12.18