MONDAY | Colder, cloudier weather ahead of Tuesday washout

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning and happy Monday! Temperatures are much chillier this morning; falling in the 40s area-wide through sunrise. It feels even colder with a persistent breeze factored in.

Cloud cover is increasing from south, to north, this morning ahead of our next storm system. Temperatures peak in the low to mid-50s around the Savannah Metro. Keep a jacket around through the afternoon.

Rain builds in this evening and Tuesday is forecast to be a washout. Persistent train, breezy winds and cold temperatures are in the forecast. Tuesday is a First Alert Weather Day. While severe weather is not in the forecast, the persistent nature of the rain will have you adjusting plans; Christmas shopping and light-looking plans.

Most folks will pick-up more than one-half inch of rain and a few spots could see more than two inches; mainly along and east of the I-95 corridor by the time it wraps-up Wednesday morning.

Clearer weather builds in Wednesday as chilly conditions linger.

We’ll wake up to temperatures in the 30s and lower 40s Thursday morning ahead of a warming trend. Christmas Eve and Christmas day afternoons feature temperatures in the lower 70s in Savannah.

A warming trend continues in the few days after Christmas.

