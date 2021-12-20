Nonprofit helping evicted families during COVID

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we head toward the end of the year, nonprofit agencies say their efforts to help families facing eviction are not slowing down.

Family Promise of the Coastal Empire gives help like emergency rental and utility assistance for families in need in Chatham, Bryan and Effingham counties for COVID-related crisis.

But the group says they’re running out of resources for things that are not related to COVID.

Executive Director Katrina Bostick says she’s hoping to build those resources back up going into 2022, because the need will continue.

“Even with the world opening back up and jobs being available, it still has put a burden on those returning to jobs. Not all child care facilities are at full capacity. So that’s a barrier that households do acquire,” Bostick said.

Bostick says a surging housing market has also squeezed families out of their homes, with rent rising hundreds of dollars a month in some cases.

In addition to helping families in need with rental and utility assistance, Family Promise is also gathering up toys for the holiday to give to children through their coverage area. Click here to find out how you can help.

The State of Georgia received $989 million from U.S. Treasury’s Federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program to provide relief to individuals, families, and landlords who have been negatively impacted since the start of the pandemic.

The Georgia Department of Community Affairs handles dispersing that funding.

On December 2, the Department of Community Affairs said they, along with their statewide system of 13 programs together, have given out $134 million - which is just 21 percent of available funds.

You can apply for rental assistance, if you qualify, here.

