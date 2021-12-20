Sky Cams
Omicron variant found at Clemson University

Clemson University
Clemson University
By Tom Lanahan
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 1:50 PM EST
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Ten COVID-19 positive samples at Clemson University have been confirmed to have the Omicron variant, according to the university.

The samples were detected by the university’s on-campus lab and they confirmed they were obtained through both community and university testing.

Infection rates on Clemson’s campus have been low throughout the fall semester, they say they will continue to monitor community, local, state and national trends, and work with public health experts to see if it will be safe for students to return to campus in the spring.

