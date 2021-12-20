Sky Cams
Savannah woman donates 100 handmade winter hats

Coats for Kids Donation
Coats for Kids Donation(Sam Bauman WTOC)
By Sam Bauman
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - In just their second year, the community is already catching on.

“Word is spreading. Everyone is excited for this; everyone wants to help,” said Courtney Carpenter, with Canday’s Heating, Air & Cooling.

The Canady’s Coats for Kids campaign getting the attention of those looking to give back, including Georgia Welcome.

“I was watching the coat drive last year,” said Welcome.

Watching, and working, “I cannot sit and just watch TV; I have to be doing something. So, I sit and crochet.”

Since the pandemic started, “I’ve crocheted like 14 afghans,” said Welcome.

But after seeing the coat drive, she decided it was time for a change.

“I just decided to donate hats.”

Not just any hats, handmade hats, which for Georgia, was something new, “Actually, I had not ever done a hat,” Welcome said.

So naturally she started with something small.

“I told my kids, I said, ‘my goal is to reach 100,’” or not, “and they’re like, ‘okay.’”

After roughly 300 hours of crocheting, “I actually had them done probably in September,” she finished early.

Oh, and as for how these hats ended up going to a coat drive.

“How could we say no to that? It’s reaching more kids giving them more warmth. Not just by a coat but by a hat as well,” said Carpenter.

These hats, a labor of love, that come with a special message woven into the details of each one.

“Somebody really does care. That’s basically what it is, somebody who cares about other kids,” Welcome said.

She said she’s already making plans for next year with a new even bigger goal in mind.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

