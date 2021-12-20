Sky Cams
SPD investigates morning shooting on Scarborough Street

A man was injured in a shooting Monday morning on Scarborough Street in Savannah.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 6:50 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A shooting in Savannah Monday morning is under investigation.

According to the Savannah Police Department, officers responded to the 200 block of Scarborough Street just after 5 a.m. and discovered an adult male with non-life threatening gunshot wounds. He was transported to a hospital for treatment.

SPD says this shooting is possibly connected to an earlier domestic-related incident and they continue to investigate.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

