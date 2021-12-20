Statesboro airport named after longtime chairman

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Many in Statesboro gathered Monday afternoon to honor a man who’s helped the community soar to new heights.

Leaders from this community and around the state say naming this airport complex for longtime airport chairman Ellis Wood is more than fitting. They say he’s been a vital part of the growth at the airport, and across the community.

Friends and colleagues remembered when Wood was a newcomer to Statesboro in the 1970′s and got involved at the airport.

“In many cases, this is not only the front door for many visitors, it’s the only door to our community that they see,” said airport board chairman Ellis Wood.

Speakers recalled how Wood found grants and other funds to expand and that expansion brought more traffic.

“There is no person who’s done more for this airport than Ellis Wood,” said County Commission Chairman Roy Thompson.

The ceremony brought leaders from around the state to share in the honor.

“Ellis Wood defines “servanthood.” I’ve never know anyone more giving to their community, to the state, or to whoever needs it,” said former governor Sonny Perdue.

While Wood downplayed his own role in it all, others said it would not have happened without him and the honor is more than appropriate.

