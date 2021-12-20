Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Advertisement

Suspect charged with murder for deadly shooting on West Congress Street in early December

(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested for a deadly shooting on West Congress Street in Savannah in early December.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), 32-year-old Rashiid Wright has been charged with murder for shooting and killing 23-year-old Ol’Liek Dashawn Bonaparte on Dec. 3, 2021.

SPD states officers identified Wright as a suspect and he was arrested after a traffic stop on Friday, Dec. 17.

Wright is charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GSP confirms a black Jeep hit two pedestrians who were in the roadway near the intersection of...
GSP investigating after 2 pedestrians hit, killed on Abercorn Street
The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office says they have found 24-year-old Desarae Jett and her...
UPDATE: BCSO finds mom, infant son unharmed
Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., joined by Rep. Buddy Carter R-Ga., left, leads a meeting with the...
Former U.S. Senator Johnny Isakson Passes Away at 76
Two killed in crash on I-95 near Bryan, Liberty county line
A teenager is hurt after gunfire erupted in a Hinesville apartment complex Saturday night.
Teen shot after gunfire at Hinesville apartment complex

Latest News

GSU’s continuing education classes will have new home after building swap with East Georgia
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020 is a First Alert Weather Day.
First Alert Weather Day: Cold, breezy washout of a Tuesday in the forecast
FAA approves license for spaceport in Camden County; launches still require permit
Ernesto Pelayo,
Police say man runs down brother-in-law after Ga. party fight