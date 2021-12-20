Suspect charged with murder for deadly shooting on West Congress Street in early December

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A suspect has been arrested for a deadly shooting on West Congress Street in Savannah in early December.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), 32-year-old Rashiid Wright has been charged with murder for shooting and killing 23-year-old Ol’Liek Dashawn Bonaparte on Dec. 3, 2021.

SPD states officers identified Wright as a suspect and he was arrested after a traffic stop on Friday, Dec. 17.

Wright is charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

