Air show returning to Onion Festival in 2022

VIDALIA, Ga. (WTOC) - The skies over Vidalia will once again be busy for a weekend this spring.

Aviation acts from across the country will come to entertain crowds at the annual Onion Festival.

Part of the main attraction paid a visit Tuesday to start planning.

April might seem an eternity away, but folks in Vidalia can already feel the excitement building for the long-awaited return of the Onion Festival air show. That return will include aviation’s biggest name in the skies.

A pilot from the Blue Angels met with community leaders as they prepared for the team’s visit at the 2022 Vidalia Onion Festival. COVID-19 canceled the team’s 2020 season and they adjusted to a revised schedule in 2021 with events much different than usual. They anticipate being back to normal this coming spring.

“We’re excited. We still want to execute our mission to the maximum extent possible,” Blue Angels pilot Lt. Katlin Forster said.

Local organizers had to cancel the 2020 show and have had to wait to bring back the show.

“We’re having it in 2022, two years later than we wanted. But we’re excited that we can have the Blues come in,” 2022 Air Show Chairman Andy Woodruff said.

“I’ve heard nothing but good things about the Onion Festival. I’ve heard pilots who went home with bags of onions in their suitcase. I’m very much looking forward to it,” Lt. Forster said.

They hope to make this airshow one of the biggest and best ever.

