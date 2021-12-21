Beaufort County government announces plans for $37 million American Rescue Plan funds

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Some American Rescue Plan funds have already been used in Beaufort County, but now we have information on how the rest of the more than $37 million will be spent.

“We need to catch up and need to catch up quick and this will, this money along with the infrastructure money, will allow us to be able to do that and to better meet the needs of the public and then set up our county for the next 20 to 30 years,” Beaufort County public information officer, Chris Ophardt said.

Beaufort County will receive $37 million dollars in total ARPA funds, but not all that money will be put into the community right away.

“We have identified about over 30 projects that some are very close like the Gullah farmers co-op and others are a little farther away.”

Here are some big spending points in the county’s proposed plan:

$8 million would go to the general infrastructure fund

$3 million to community buildings

$3 million to helping local community ARPA projects

$1.2 million to starting a trust that will help with affordable housing.

“The county specifically broke it down to workforce, infrastructure, economic development, public health, innovation and public rec. I think all of these projects touch everyone within the county,” Ophardt said.

The county is planning to also put funds aside to help those who have been busy helping others during this pandemic.

“We really need a commitment to our teachers, so we’re working closely with the school district and student loan forgiveness for teachers, and also with our nurses and medical professionals, especially during a time of a pandemic that keeps going up and down,” he said.

A total of $1.7 million will be designated to those projects in particular.

As a reminder this is just the initial proposal, and these plans will have to be approved by council as the process continues.

