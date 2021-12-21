Crash knocks lines down across White Bluff Road in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A crash on White Bluff Road has knocked down cable lines, according to the Savannah Police Department.

The department posted on Twitter that White Bluff Road is closed between Stephenson and DeRenne avenues due to the downed lines.

No injuries were reported in the two-vehicle crash.

As of 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, police say the closure is expected for about two hours.

