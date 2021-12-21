Sky Cams
Crash knocks lines down across White Bluff Road in Savannah

(Savannah Police Department)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A crash on White Bluff Road has knocked down cable lines, according to the Savannah Police Department.

The department posted on Twitter that White Bluff Road is closed between Stephenson and DeRenne avenues due to the downed lines.

No injuries were reported in the two-vehicle crash.

As of 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, police say the closure is expected for about two hours.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

