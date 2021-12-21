Effingham Co. planning to return to the State Capitol in 2022

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Effingham County Chamber of Commerce CEO Andrew Cripps is proceeding with caution.

“I don’t like to promise what I can’t necessarily deliver. So, that’s why I’m a little weary about even about shooting out an email.”

And for good reason, as the pandemic has already forced their hand once before.

“We hated to cancel last year,” said Cripps.

But this year, they’re pushing forward.

“This is how we get together and decide what can we do to make things better for our citizens,” said Guyton City Councilwoman Hursula Pelote.

For Councilwoman Pelote, it’s a chance to learn from those around her.

“We get to talk about what they’re doing in their cities on a personal level and maybe we gather some ideas to improve our city.”

Coming together to learn and send a message.

“There’s nothing like a group voice,” said Rincon Mayor Ken Lee.

Mayor Lee has been going to Effingham Day for 27 years and has seen it pay off firsthand.

“The Effingham Parkway is in the process and all of that is the result of those conversations we’ve had in the past with the department of transportation.”

Needless to say, their day at the capitol, “is not all fun and games,” Councilwoman Pelote says.

It’s important to them and to their communities.

So, even though Cripps says there will be some changes this year, “we won’t be allowed into the Capitol Building together as a group.”

It’s one day that can make a difference for years to come, “there’s nothing more powerful than that,” said Mayor Lee.

Effingham Day at the Capitol is Jan. 31 - Feb. 1.

If you’d like to attend or learn more about their plans for that day, including a meeting with GDOT, click here.

