Federal act aiming to stop ‘surprise’ medical bills goes into effect Jan. 1

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Federal No Surprises Act goes into effect on Jan. 1.

The law will ban most “surprise bills” and keep consumers out of the middle of payment disputes between insurers and hospitals.

The new law also prohibits out-of-network providers from sending surprise bills to patients seeking emergency room care, air ambulance services or non-emergency care at in-network hospitals.

WTOC Investigates looked into the situation earlier this year. We have some tips for you to make sure you know your rights regarding medical billing. Please click here to read that report.

Copyright 2021 WTOC. All rights reserved.

