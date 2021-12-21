Sky Cams
Georgia Southern football hires next defensive coordinator

Washington defensive back Elijah Molden, left, works with DB coach Will Harris, right, during...
Washington defensive back Elijah Molden, left, works with DB coach Will Harris, right, during NCAA college football practice, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Southern University football team has its next defensive coordinator.

Will Harris will join the Eagles program from the University of Washington.

Harris will be the Eagles defensive coordinator and secondary coach. Harris coached defensive backs for four seasons at the University of Washington.

Harris is now part of new head coach, Clay Helton’s staff.

“We are very pleased to introduce Will Harris as our new defensive coordinator,” Helton said in a prepared statement on the university’s website. “Will is known as one of the brightest young minds in the game today. The production on defense at Washington over the past four years is among the very best in the nation. The system is both multiple and aggressive. Having gone against it personally, I know how hard it can be on opposing offenses. Will is known for his ability to develop talent and has a reputation as one of the best recruiters in the country. We look forward to Will building one of the top defenses in college football right here in Statesboro.”

