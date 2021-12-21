Sky Cams
Harrison Deal’s family announces memorial fund for recreation department

(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A Bulloch County family who lost their son last year paid tribute to his memory Tuesday morning.

The family of Harrison Deal says they have spent the last year in the grieving process, looking for ways they can remember him. Their hearts and minds kept going back to kids and sports.

County commissioner Curt Deal spoke as a father when he announced his family was endowing the local recreation department with $25,000. He described how his son had played recreation department sports all through his childhood and the impact that had.

Harrison was a college student and senate campaign staffer last December when he was killed in a car crash outside Savannah.

“Baseball, football, basketball, have a little break, then start all over again. That was our life,” Deal said.

The fund will also underwrite some stipends for high school or college students who volunteer.

Recreation leaders thanked the family for the impact they’ll have on local families for years to come.

Deal said they’re still exploring more ways they can honor his memory and will announce those in the days to come.

