Hilton Head airport prepared for busy travel days

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Millions of Americans will travel to be with family and friends for the holidays this week.

It’s no secret, the jolliest time of year keeps airports around the country busy with travelers.

“We anticipate probably the busiest days being Christmas Eve and then probably the day immediately following Christmas,” Hilton Head Island Airport Director Jon Rembold said.

Travelers, many now worried about the omicron variant, have been required to wear masks in airports and on planes for months, but the Hilton Head Airport says they’ve also upped cleaning efforts to keep passengers safe.

“You’ll see when you come into the airport. You’ll see folks out and about in the terminal nonstop, so we’ve definitely stepped that up and we intend to keep that going,” Rembold said.

Rembold says that’s going on at terminals nationwide, but he says there’s a specific benefit to flying out of Hilton Head.

“The airplanes that come into Hilton Head are newer type airplanes and they’ve all got the most up to date ventilation systems and filtering systems and things like that,” he said.

He doesn’t want anyone to fly who isn’t comfortable with it, but says the travel experience is as safe as they can make it.

